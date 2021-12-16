CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Buys $369,740.00 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $369,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $734.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.17.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

