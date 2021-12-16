Critical Survey: Value Line (VALU) & Its Rivals

Value Line (NASDAQ: VALU) is one of 73 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Value Line to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Value Line alerts:

This table compares Value Line and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 57.25% 35.37% 19.56% Value Line Competitors 28.38% 30.31% 14.06%

Value Line has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Value Line pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 29.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Value Line lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Value Line and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line Competitors 663 3115 3335 123 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Value Line’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Value Line has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Line and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million $23.28 million 18.93 Value Line Competitors $2.37 billion $248.45 million 38.45

Value Line’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Value Line. Value Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Value Line competitors beat Value Line on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.