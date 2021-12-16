Critical Contrast: Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) & Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) and Polaris (NYSE:PII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Polaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A Polaris $7.03 billion 0.95 $124.80 million $9.62 11.39

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Volta Inc – Class A and Polaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 5 0 2.83 Polaris 2 5 6 1 2.43

Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.98%. Polaris has a consensus target price of $142.54, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Polaris.

Profitability

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A Polaris 7.40% 57.18% 14.01%

Summary

Polaris beats Volta Inc – Class A on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

