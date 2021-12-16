Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.34 and traded as high as C$6.32. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 5,380,426 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.