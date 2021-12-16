Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.29

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 5001694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1.56.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

