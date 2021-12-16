Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Position Boosted by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 1.00% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 72,213 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDI opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.86.

