Craig Eric Anderson Sells 1,900 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $332,022.80.

On Monday, November 22nd, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $109,600.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.03 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

