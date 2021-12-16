Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $28.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 122.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.54.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

