Costco Wholesale Co.’s November Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales climbed 14.1% in the month of November. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $565.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.36 and its 200-day moving average is $455.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

