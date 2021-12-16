Cormark Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$45.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.00.

LB opened at C$39.65 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

