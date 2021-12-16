Coreto (COR) Market Capitalization Hits $4.38 Million

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Coreto has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $24,118.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Profile

