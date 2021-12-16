Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 50.4% in November

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the November 15th total of 689,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 166,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,286. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

