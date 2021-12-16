Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock opened at $149.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

