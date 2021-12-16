Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.40.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Copart stock opened at $149.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
