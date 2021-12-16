Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$11.22 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 196.84.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4537995 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.