Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives $12.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSDF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CTSDF stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

