Contrasting Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) & The Competition

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ: VWTR) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vidler Water Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.95% 5.27% 5.21% Vidler Water Resources Competitors -6.72% 8.89% 2.52%

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million $10.00 million 25.22 Vidler Water Resources Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.28

Vidler Water Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources. Vidler Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources Competitors 312 973 1187 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Vidler Water Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vidler Water Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

