CONTRACOIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $384,572.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 67% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $21.56 million and $384,572.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00069102 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

