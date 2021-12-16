Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,045,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

