Conifex Timber Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Conifex Timber in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

CFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TSE CFF opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.94. The company has a market cap of C$90.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

