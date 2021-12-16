Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Sells $24,254.00 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $24,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.