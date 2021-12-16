Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.63. 4,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

