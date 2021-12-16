Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

