Comparing DATATRAK International (DTRK) and The Competition

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 130 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DATATRAK International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -889.11 DATATRAK International Competitors $993.34 million $1.40 million 20.15

DATATRAK International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -39.03% -1,612.21% -10.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DATATRAK International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 666 3177 4916 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 41.16%. Given DATATRAK International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DATATRAK International competitors beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

