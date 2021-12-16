Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 480 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $127.69 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.