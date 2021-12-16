Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 44,033 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,033 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Exelon by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

