Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 209 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in eBay were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,047. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

