Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3,471.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 103.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 315.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

SCHW opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.