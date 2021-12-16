Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $681,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,714,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

