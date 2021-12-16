Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.47

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €135.47 ($152.21) and traded as high as €141.15 ($158.60). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €139.20 ($156.40), with a volume of 490,345 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($160.67) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €151.75 ($170.51).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €135.47.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

