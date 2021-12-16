Community Bank N.A. Sells 300 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1,143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.10.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $443.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $443.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.51.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

