Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,695 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 88,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

