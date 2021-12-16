Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

