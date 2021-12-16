Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

