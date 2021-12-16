Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $275.28 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

