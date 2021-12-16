CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $9.20 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CommScope from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

