CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $9.20 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CommScope from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.71.
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.
In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
