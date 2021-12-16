Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Increased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $130,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.97.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

