Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $79.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

