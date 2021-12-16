Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 295,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,266,369. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

