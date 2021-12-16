Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Update

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, an increase of 364.2% from the November 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCHWF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

