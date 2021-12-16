Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.
NASDAQ COLL opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $644.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
