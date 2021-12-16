Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ COLL opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $644.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.