Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $185,424.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $185,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.97 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 151.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 664.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.