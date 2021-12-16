Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

CDE opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

