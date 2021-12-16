CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Up 3.6%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.48. 19,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 906,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.34.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $19,233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $471,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

