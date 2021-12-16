CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

