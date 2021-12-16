CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.
CME Group stock opened at $227.65 on Thursday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
