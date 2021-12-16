CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

CME Group stock opened at $227.65 on Thursday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

