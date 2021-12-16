Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.44

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 12925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

