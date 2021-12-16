Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.44

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 12925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.