CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%.

CLSK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 10,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CleanSpark by 90.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 76,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CleanSpark by 867.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CleanSpark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

