Clean Yield Group Acquires 201 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

