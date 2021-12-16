Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,621 shares of company stock valued at $473,772. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

