Civic (CVC) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Civic has a market capitalization of $233.00 million and approximately $26.99 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00209521 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

